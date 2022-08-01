Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Lowers Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 521 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 74.6% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. West Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. 1ST Source Bank grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 12,637 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,277,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 20.7% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $1,620,000. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $525.00 to $579.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.72.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $541.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $483.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $513.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

