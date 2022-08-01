Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Sells 73 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,765 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 13.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,727 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,032,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 149.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 506,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $112,566,000 after acquiring an additional 303,001 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total transaction of $62,075.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,525.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total transaction of $62,075.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,525.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,036,252.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,246.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,516 shares of company stock worth $9,035,749 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.70.

Shares of META opened at $159.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $173.03 and its 200 day moving average is $207.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.25 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.08). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.