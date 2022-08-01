BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) Short Interest Update

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the June 30th total of 2,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 425,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of BEST stock opened at $1.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.56 million, a P/E ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.53. BEST has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BEST in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BEST in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of BEST in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BEST by 291.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 124,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 92,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of BEST by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,371,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 19,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform, BEST Cloud, enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

