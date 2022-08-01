B&G Foods (BGS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. B&G Foods has set its FY22 guidance at $1.65-$1.75 EPS.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). B&G Foods had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $532.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect B&G Foods to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

B&G Foods stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 0.26. B&G Foods has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $34.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 195.88%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded B&G Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ING Groep NV grew its position in B&G Foods by 16.2% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 32,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in B&G Foods by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 25,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in B&G Foods by 182.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 15,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 63.6% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 7,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

