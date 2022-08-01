BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BMRN. Morgan Stanley raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $96.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.57.

Shares of BMRN traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.41. 1,029,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,229,892. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 474.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.28. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $70.73 and a twelve month high of $94.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.06.

In related news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 11,800 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $997,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,264,995.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $997,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,639 shares in the company, valued at $3,264,995.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total transaction of $103,253.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,364.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,843 shares of company stock valued at $3,264,235. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CKW Financial Group increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

