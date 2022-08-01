BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $2.47 million and approximately $40,849.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 16.1% higher against the dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.90 or 0.00269675 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00125633 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00078193 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003569 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000340 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 11,432,557,037 coins. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks. The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

