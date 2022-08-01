BitTorrent (BTTOLD) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and $104,277.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BitTorrent has traded 20.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000302 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00007734 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00005382 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00009740 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005150 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004191 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000771 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BitTorrent is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitTorrent Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

