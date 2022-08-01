Blackbaud (BLKB) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Blackbaud to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Blackbaud has set its FY22 guidance at $2.63-2.82 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $257.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Blackbaud’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Blackbaud to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Blackbaud Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BLKB stock opened at $61.32 on Monday. Blackbaud has a 12-month low of $48.52 and a 12-month high of $86.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -766.40, a P/E/G ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Insider Activity at Blackbaud

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackbaud

In related news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 7,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $371,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,593,273.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Andrew M. Leitch sold 5,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total transaction of $314,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,486.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $371,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,593,273.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,788 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,686 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Blackbaud by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,320,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,510,000 after acquiring an additional 186,768 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Blackbaud by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,916,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,361,000 after acquiring an additional 339,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Blackbaud by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,534,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,896,000 after acquiring an additional 85,570 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Blackbaud by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,515,000 after acquiring an additional 15,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Blackbaud by 2,238.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 534,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,015,000 after acquiring an additional 511,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.