BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,400 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the June 30th total of 46,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 308,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTZ. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 94,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 12,589 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $353,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 44,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 16,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,951,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,250,000 after buying an additional 205,926 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BTZ stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,025. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.98. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.24 and a 52 week high of $15.70.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Increases Dividend

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.0839 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

