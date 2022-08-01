BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ) Short Interest Down 27.7% in July

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a drop of 27.7% from the June 30th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 417,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Matisse Capital bought a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the 2nd quarter worth $1,347,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,094,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 93,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II stock traded down 0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching 16.95. 468,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,635. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 16.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of 18.27. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a 12 month low of 14.96 and a 12 month high of 29.99.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.27%.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

