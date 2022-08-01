BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decline of 38.5% from the June 30th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 9.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 355,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,044,000 after buying an additional 29,839 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 6.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 185,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after buying an additional 10,944 shares during the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust alerts:

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,258. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 12 month low of $20.28 and a 12 month high of $27.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.69 and a 200 day moving average of $23.12.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.