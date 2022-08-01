Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 11.8% in the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 6,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co grew its position in Blackstone by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 7,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its position in Blackstone by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 28,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $827,196.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,315,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,115,676.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Breyer purchased 9,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.21 per share, with a total value of $999,840.46. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,701,103.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $827,196.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,315,899 shares in the company, valued at $125,115,676.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 214,654 shares of company stock worth $12,405,451. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE:BX opened at $102.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.78. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.97 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The company has a market capitalization of $71.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com cut Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.82.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.