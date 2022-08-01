Blockmason Credit Protocol One Day Trading Volume Hits $18.00 (BCPT)

Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Blockmason Credit Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a total market cap of $208,458.71 and approximately $18.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Blockmason Credit Protocol Profile

BCPT is a coin. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 coins. The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Blockmason Credit Protocol is blockmason.io. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BlockMason.

Blockmason Credit Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The credit protocol:Blockmason’s Credit Protocol is a standardized, secure method for recording and permanently storing debt and credit obligations on the blockchain. Powered by BCPTThe Credit Protocol is powered by the Blockmason Credit Protocol Token (BCPT), an ERC-20 compliant product-use token that provides transaction capacity through the Credit Protocol smart contract. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockmason Credit Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockmason Credit Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockmason Credit Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

