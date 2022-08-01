Blockmason Credit Protocol Trading Up 10.1% Over Last Week (BCPT)

Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 1st. One Blockmason Credit Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a total market cap of $208,458.71 and approximately $18.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,878.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004472 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003756 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002235 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00128247 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00031755 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004355 BTC.

Blockmason Credit Protocol Profile

Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) is a coin. It launched on October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 coins. The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BlockMason. The official website for Blockmason Credit Protocol is blockmason.io. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Blockmason Credit Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The credit protocol:Blockmason’s Credit Protocol is a standardized, secure method for recording and permanently storing debt and credit obligations on the blockchain. Powered by BCPTThe Credit Protocol is powered by the Blockmason Credit Protocol Token (BCPT), an ERC-20 compliant product-use token that provides transaction capacity through the Credit Protocol smart contract. “

