Blocknet Achieves Market Cap of $1.67 Million (BLOCK)

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Over the last seven days, Blocknet has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Blocknet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000813 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Blocknet has a market cap of $1.67 million and $36.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00026228 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00017477 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005218 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000926 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Blocknet is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 8,909,550 coins. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

