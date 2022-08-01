Blue Planet Investment Trust (LON:BLP) Trading Up 8%

Blue Planet Investment Trust plc (LON:BLP – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 13.50 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 13.50 ($0.17). Approximately 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 23,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.50 ($0.15).

Blue Planet Investment Trust Trading Up 8.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.10. The firm has a market cap of £6.68 million and a PE ratio of 270.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 11.81 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 14.18.

About Blue Planet Investment Trust

Blue Planet Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Blue Planet Investment Management Ltd. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in equities, exchange traded funds, equity-related securities, and bonds issued by companies, government, and other types of issuers.

