Blue World Acquisition Co.’s (NASDAQ:BWAQU) Lock-Up Period Will End on August 1st

Blue World Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:BWAQU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Monday, August 1st. Blue World Acquisition had issued 8,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 31st. The total size of the offering was $80,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Blue World Acquisition’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Blue World Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ BWAQU opened at $10.05 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.06. Blue World Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $10.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue World Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Blue World Acquisition stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,000.

About Blue World Acquisition

Blue World Acquisition Corporation focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the marine leisure, cruise, marine infrastructure and engineering, general hospitality, travel and tourism, and related industries.

Further Reading

