Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.19) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.79). The firm had revenue of $62.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.98 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 35.24% and a negative net margin of 293.97%. Blueprint Medicines’s quarterly revenue was up 190.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.72) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Blueprint Medicines to post $-8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines Price Performance

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $51.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 0.94. Blueprint Medicines has a one year low of $43.46 and a one year high of $117.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

BPMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut Blueprint Medicines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.86.

In related news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 1,908 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $114,022.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,215.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Blueprint Medicines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blueprint Medicines

(Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.