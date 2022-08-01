Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.19) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.79). The firm had revenue of $62.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.98 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 35.24% and a negative net margin of 293.97%. Blueprint Medicines’s quarterly revenue was up 190.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.72) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Blueprint Medicines to post $-8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-7 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Blueprint Medicines Price Performance
Shares of BPMC stock opened at $51.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 0.94. Blueprint Medicines has a one year low of $43.46 and a one year high of $117.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.66.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 1,908 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $114,022.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,215.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Blueprint Medicines
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Blueprint Medicines
Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.
Featured Stories
