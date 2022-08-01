BMO Capital Markets Trims OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Target Price to $50.00

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $58.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 34.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on OMF. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of OneMain to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on OneMain from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on OneMain from $72.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of OneMain from $75.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of OneMain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.60.

OneMain Stock Performance

OMF stock opened at $37.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.61. OneMain has a 1 year low of $34.22 and a 1 year high of $62.33.

Insider Activity

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.07). OneMain had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 37.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that OneMain will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.23 per share, for a total transaction of $40,230.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 349,612 shares in the company, valued at $14,064,890.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.64 per share, with a total value of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,167,591.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.23 per share, for a total transaction of $40,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 349,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,064,890.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneMain

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,150,000. Varde Management L.P. purchased a new position in OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,521,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in OneMain by 148.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 957,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,936,000 after purchasing an additional 573,125 shares in the last quarter. Brightlight Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in OneMain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,364,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in OneMain by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 796,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,833,000 after purchasing an additional 421,020 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneMain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Further Reading

