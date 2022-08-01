BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:DCF)

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DCF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.55. The stock had a trading volume of 563 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,490. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.16. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.23 and a fifty-two week high of $9.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCF. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the first quarter worth $111,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 44.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 24,581 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 14.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 9,820 shares during the period.

About BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

