Boeing (NYSE:BA) PT Set at $200.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) has been given a $200.00 price target by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.34% from the stock’s previous close.

BA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.56.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $9.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $169.01. 536,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,105,971. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.07. Boeing has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $241.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.99 billion, a PE ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional Trading of Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Boeing will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BA. CKW Financial Group increased its position in Boeing by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 3,132 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,483 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.