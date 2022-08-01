Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Cowen decreased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.30.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $95.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $96.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.25% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total transaction of $3,559,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,692 shares in the company, valued at $53,360,594.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total transaction of $3,559,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,692 shares in the company, valued at $53,360,594.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total value of $8,258,849.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 194,836 shares in the company, valued at $16,459,745.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,586 shares of company stock worth $24,106,503 over the last ninety days. 2.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 60.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 89.0% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Stories

