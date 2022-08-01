Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Buys 8,707 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,707 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Bank ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd owned 0.41% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $11,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KBE. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,378,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $14,801,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $10,405,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 938,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,192,000 after buying an additional 140,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,899,000.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:KBE traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,366,531. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.36. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $60.60.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

