Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Purchases 11,039 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 96.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,039 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 101.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 102.8% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 123,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after buying an additional 62,526 shares during the period. Essex LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 114.0% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 129,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after buying an additional 69,070 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 35.2% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,968,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.61. The company had a trading volume of 9,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,211,660. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.82. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $43.02 and a 12 month high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

