Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Purchases New Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 3,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 78.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.00.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE LMT traded up $4.52 on Monday, reaching $418.33. 31,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,864,419. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $420.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $423.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.13 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 25.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 64.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.