Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.

BOUYF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bouygues from €38.00 ($38.78) to €35.00 ($35.71) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Bouygues from €36.00 ($36.73) to €35.00 ($35.71) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Bouygues from €47.00 ($47.96) to €44.00 ($44.90) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

Bouygues Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Bouygues stock opened at $29.10 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.69. Bouygues has a 52-week low of $29.10 and a 52-week high of $43.07. The firm has a market cap of $55.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Bouygues Company Profile

Bouygues ( OTCMKTS:BOUYF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bouygues had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. On average, analysts predict that Bouygues will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

