Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.36-$1.40 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Brandywine Realty Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:BDN opened at $9.35 on Monday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 93.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.85.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $124.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 760.08%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BDN shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brandywine Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 157,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 12.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 510,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 27.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 3,517 shares during the period.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

