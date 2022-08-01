Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) PT Lowered to $33.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on EAT. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Brinker International from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Brinker International from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Brinker International from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on Brinker International from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.92.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $27.75 on Monday. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $21.47 and a 1-year high of $57.65. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.07). Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $980.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAT. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Brinker International by 125.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 1,383.4% in the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 9,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,674 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 62.6% in the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brinker International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.