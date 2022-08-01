Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 633,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,806 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 0.9% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $46,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $1,413,962,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 59.0% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,771,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $859,676,000 after buying an additional 4,367,193 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,114,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,378,836,000 after buying an additional 3,195,680 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,372,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $958,504,000 after buying an additional 2,232,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,645,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,901,176,000 after buying an additional 2,020,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “maintains” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $73.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $80.59. The firm has a market cap of $157.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Articles

