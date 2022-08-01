British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Receives $4,066.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4,066.67.
BTI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.54) to GBX 4,000 ($48.19) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($43.37) to GBX 3,800 ($45.78) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.60) to GBX 4,400 ($53.01) in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.
British American Tobacco Stock Performance
NYSE BTI opened at $39.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.50. British American Tobacco has a twelve month low of $33.62 and a twelve month high of $47.24.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On British American Tobacco
British American Tobacco Company Profile
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.
