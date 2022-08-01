British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Receives $4,066.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4,066.67.

BTI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.54) to GBX 4,000 ($48.19) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($43.37) to GBX 3,800 ($45.78) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.60) to GBX 4,400 ($53.01) in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

NYSE BTI opened at $39.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.50. British American Tobacco has a twelve month low of $33.62 and a twelve month high of $47.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lantz Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in British American Tobacco by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 541,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,256,000 after acquiring an additional 200,273 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in British American Tobacco by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in British American Tobacco by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in British American Tobacco by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 16,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.



British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

Featured Articles

