Brokerages Set AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Price Target at C$33.53

Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$33.79.

ALA has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on AltaGas from C$34.50 to C$35.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on AltaGas from C$35.00 to C$32.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

AltaGas Stock Performance

Shares of AltaGas stock opened at C$28.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$8.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.82. AltaGas has a 12 month low of C$24.16 and a 12 month high of C$31.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$28.19.

AltaGas Announces Dividend

AltaGas ( TSE:ALA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.05 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that AltaGas will post 1.9713189 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.31%.

Insider Transactions at AltaGas

In other news, Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.30, for a total value of C$605,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at C$348,418.95. In other news, Director Aaron Bishop sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.28, for a total value of C$317,948.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 764 shares in the company, valued at C$23,134.53. Also, Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.30, for a total value of C$605,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$348,418.95. Insiders sold a total of 190,562 shares of company stock worth $5,779,949 over the last three months.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Featured Stories

