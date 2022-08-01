Brokerages Set CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) PT at $51.75

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.75.
Several research firms recently weighed in on CRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CRH from €58.00 ($59.18) to €59.00 ($60.20) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of CRH from €56.00 ($57.14) to €46.00 ($46.94) in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays raised shares of CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, June 17th.
CRH Trading Up 1.7 %
CRH opened at $38.59 on Monday. CRH has a twelve month low of $33.13 and a twelve month high of $54.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About CRH
CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CRH (CRH)
- Use These To Find Your Stock’s Support and Resistance Levels
- Is Boeing Stock is Ready for Lift-Off ?
- Elon Musk is Out, But Should You Be In Twitter Stock?
- 3 Earnings Announcements That Could Surprise
- Twitter’s Up For Third Week In A Row: What’s Next For The Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.