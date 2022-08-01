Brokerages Set CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) PT at $51.75

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.75.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CRH from €58.00 ($59.18) to €59.00 ($60.20) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of CRH from €56.00 ($57.14) to €46.00 ($46.94) in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays raised shares of CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, June 17th.

CRH opened at $38.59 on Monday. CRH has a twelve month low of $33.13 and a twelve month high of $54.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of CRH by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in CRH by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CRH by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,976 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in CRH by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in CRH by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

