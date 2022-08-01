Brokerages Set Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) PT at $9.11

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.11.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRPL. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Purple Innovation from $45.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. KeyCorp set a $10.00 target price on Purple Innovation in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Insider Activity

In other Purple Innovation news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 2,083,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $9,750,063.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,110,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,675,136.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 2,083,347 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.68 per share, with a total value of $9,750,063.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,110,072 shares in the company, valued at $173,675,136.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jack Roddy acquired 6,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $29,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 4,493,600 shares of company stock worth $20,897,109. 35.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation Stock Up 5.1 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRPL. Coliseum Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 16,805,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,006,000 after purchasing an additional 8,566,341 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 273.8% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 4,858,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,670 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at $45,065,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 726.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,126,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,224,000 after buying an additional 1,869,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 494.0% in the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 2,069,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,746,000 after buying an additional 1,721,340 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Purple Innovation stock opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $290.00 million, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.89. Purple Innovation has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $27.84.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $143.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.12 million. Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 23.87% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Purple Innovation will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, weighted blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

