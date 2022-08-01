Brokerages Set Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) PT at $27.18

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.18.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WRBY. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Warby Parker from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Warby Parker from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Warby Parker from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Warby Parker to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Warby Parker to $23.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Warby Parker alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Warby Parker

In other Warby Parker news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $94,651.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,369 shares in the company, valued at $2,125,311.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Warby Parker news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $94,651.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,125,311.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $76,479.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,440.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,361 shares of company stock worth $245,560 over the last 90 days. 25.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warby Parker

Warby Parker Price Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Warby Parker during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 542.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

WRBY opened at $12.39 on Wednesday. Warby Parker has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $60.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.65 and its 200-day moving average is $23.26.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $153.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.08 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Warby Parker will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warby Parker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.