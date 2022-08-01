BRR OpCo LLC Boosts Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

BRR OpCo LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,736 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. BRR OpCo LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $1,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Visa Stock Performance

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.19.

Shares of V opened at $212.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $185.91 and a one year high of $248.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

