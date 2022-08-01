BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.
BSQUARE Stock Performance
Shares of BSQR opened at $1.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average is $1.48. BSQUARE has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $3.54.
BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $9.73 million for the quarter.
About BSQUARE
BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and in-vehicle telematics and entertainment devices.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BSQUARE (BSQR)
- Use These To Find Your Stock’s Support and Resistance Levels
- Is Boeing Stock is Ready for Lift-Off ?
- Elon Musk is Out, But Should You Be In Twitter Stock?
- 3 Earnings Announcements That Could Surprise
- Twitter’s Up For Third Week In A Row: What’s Next For The Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for BSQUARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSQUARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.