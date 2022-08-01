BTC Capital Management Inc. Acquires 10,246 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 101.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,246 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $8,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,304.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,468.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

S&P Global Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Barclays cut their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on S&P Global from $401.00 to $398.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.57.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $375.57. The company had a trading volume of 15,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $311.87 and a one year high of $484.21. The firm has a market cap of $127.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $373.48.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.11). S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.53%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.