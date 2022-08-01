BTC Capital Management Inc. Acquires 878 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,698 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Adobe by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $591.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $5.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $415.38. 27,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,440,306. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $391.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $429.85. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $338.00 and a one year high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $194.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

