BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $18.58 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 1.8% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $18,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,032,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,705,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,827 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,819,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,472,645,000 after buying an additional 246,018 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,273.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 237,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,884,000 after buying an additional 227,300 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,921,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,198,384,000 after buying an additional 190,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,493,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,266,000 after buying an additional 168,113 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $246.28. The stock had a trading volume of 59,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,591,469. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.97 and a 1 year high of $311.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $227.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.05.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

