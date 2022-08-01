BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $4.45 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,074 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,124 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOW. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,861,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,977,035,000 after buying an additional 296,707 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,751,232,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,143,399 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,329,463,000 after acquiring an additional 211,460 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $853,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,297 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,276,786 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $588,505,000 after purchasing an additional 213,489 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $193.96. The company had a trading volume of 74,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,019,107. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.01. The firm has a market cap of $123.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.23%.

LOW has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.63.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

