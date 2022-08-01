BTC Capital Management Inc. Invests $2.95 Million in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 53,906 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $1,076,420,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,638,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,959,000. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,722,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,518,000. 11.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Shell stock traded down $0.82 on Monday, hitting $52.56. The stock had a trading volume of 99,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,116,852. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.35 and a 200 day moving average of $53.62. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.68.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 17.39%. Sell-side analysts expect that Shell plc will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHEL. ING Group raised shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.52) to GBX 2,550 ($30.72) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.35) to GBX 3,200 ($38.55) in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.73) to GBX 2,779 ($33.48) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,905.44.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

