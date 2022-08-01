BTC Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

BTC Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 1.4% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $14,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,319,775,000 after buying an additional 1,165,941 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,076,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,046,263,000 after purchasing an additional 381,362 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,979,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $885,276,000 after purchasing an additional 228,711 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,880,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,320,000 after buying an additional 73,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,461,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $547,642,000 after buying an additional 61,738 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $187.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 811,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,155,063. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.08. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.78 and a 12-month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

