Buckley Wealth Management LLC Acquires 48 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,147 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $7,918,804,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,728 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $46,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686,913 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 38,084.4% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,494,920 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,579,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,005 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,309,124,000 after buying an additional 1,235,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3,344.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 616,255 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $659,544,000 after buying an additional 598,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $791.50, for a total transaction of $2,770,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,278,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $757.33, for a total transaction of $18,933,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,786,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $791.50, for a total transaction of $2,770,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,278,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,989 shares of company stock valued at $30,073,729 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Tesla from $700.00 to $733.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tesla from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $1,175.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Tesla from $801.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $858.05.

Tesla stock opened at $891.45 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $620.57 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $722.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $844.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.17.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.46. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The company had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

