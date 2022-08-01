Buckley Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,809 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PNC. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $541,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $17,358,000. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $814,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,183,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $165.94 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $146.39 and a one year high of $228.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

