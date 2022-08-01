Buckley Wealth Management LLC Has $1.41 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,151 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,455 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $506,000. Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $749,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,067,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 411,072 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $103,561,000 after buying an additional 24,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Bank of America downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.18.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $227.30 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $214.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.39.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

