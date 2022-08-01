Buckley Wealth Management LLC Has $719,000 Stock Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Under Armour by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Under Armour by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on UAA. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Under Armour from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Under Armour to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Williams Capital lowered shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Under Armour Price Performance

In related news, Director David W. Gibbs purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.39 per share, with a total value of $234,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UAA opened at $9.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.80. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $27.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 3.89%. Under Armour’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour Profile

(Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.