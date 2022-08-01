Buckley Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVZ. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 99,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter worth $6,978,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Invesco by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 85,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 17,499 shares in the last quarter. 67.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IVZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $21.50 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.59.

Insider Transactions at Invesco

Invesco Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll bought 827,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $13,307,647.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 80,504,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,516,042.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Terry Vacheron purchased 4,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.40 per share, with a total value of $69,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,110.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll purchased 827,590 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $13,307,647.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 80,504,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,516,042.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

IVZ stock opened at $17.74 on Monday. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $27.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 19.67%. Invesco’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.33%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

