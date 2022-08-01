Buckley Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,265 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,265 shares during the period. DuPont de Nemours accounts for about 1.0% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.9% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $599,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 40.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,497,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.9% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $61.23 on Monday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.56 and a 52 week high of $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.67.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $81.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.13.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

