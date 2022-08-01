Buckley Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,231,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 17,364 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 38,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,737,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 1.9 %

LMT stock opened at $413.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99. The stock has a market cap of $109.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $420.60 and its 200 day moving average is $423.85.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 25.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.00.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

