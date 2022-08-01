Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Shares Gap Down to $37.92

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $37.92, but opened at $36.50. Bumble shares last traded at $36.93, with a volume of 9,092 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on BMBL shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Bumble from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bumble in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Bumble from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen upped their price target on Bumble from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bumble from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.86.

Bumble Stock Down 5.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -527.21 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bumble

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $211.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.72 million. Bumble had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bumble Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Bumble during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Bumble by 4,785.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Bumble by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Bumble during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Bumble during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. 98.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

